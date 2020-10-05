-
Authorities in Union County have filed criminal charges against the mother of a 1-year-old boy who drowned last month in floodwaters caused by Hurricane…
-
COMMENTARY:When major disasters hit, the first priority is to keep people safe. This process can involve dramatic evacuations, rescues and…
-
Hundreds of displaced residents remained in eastern North Carolina shelters three weeks after Hurricane Florence's eye reached the Atlantic coast.The…
-
A 74-year-old man accused of shooting seven South Carolina law enforcement officers, killing one, is a Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney who used his…
-
The Union County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered the body of a missing 1-year-old boy who was swept away in flood waters last night. Kaiden…
-
Here's what a flash flood looks like. It's midday Sunday here on US 74 Business in Whiteville in Columbia County, where rising waters from a swamp are…