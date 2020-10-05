-
Duke Energy has signed a $36 million energy services agreement with Fort Bragg that includes a rare floating solar farm. Under the contract, the…
-
FORT BRAGG — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.A…
-
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern…
-
FORT BRAGG — Hundreds of U.S. soldiers deployed Saturday from Fort Bragg to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions…
-
The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike…
-
President Donald Trump has ordered about 750 soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division deployed to the Middle East with about 3,000 more preparing…
-
Folks in and around Charleston, South Carolina, might have noticed a heavier-than-usual military presence this past week.The city's roads, ports and…
-
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to protect or provide justice to…
-
A training exercise involving demolitions killed one special operations soldier and injured seven others at the Army's largest base Thursday, just a day…