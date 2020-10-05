-
The former headmaster of a Huntersville Christian school has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling $9 million from the school and its affiliated church,…
A doctor in Hickory pleaded guilty Monday to charging Medicare and Medicaid nearly half a million dollars in fraudulent reimbursement claims. It's the…
The former president of a Charlotte-based classic car dealership will be sentenced next month after reaching a plea deal on federal mail fraud and…
Some lawyers say the U.S. Attorney's office in Charlotte is building a reputation for being especially aggressive in prosecuting health care fraud. As an…
It’s a scheme that goes by many names like the Pyramid and the Matrix. Historically, it was called the “Peter-to-Paul.” We know it best as a Ponzi scheme.…
Former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon found himself in court again today, four weeks after he was sentenced to prison for public corruption. This time, it…
Charlotte TalksInternal fraud has existed just about as long as businesses have existed. But the problem of fraud has increased exponentially as business and technology…
A Statesville man is indicted on charges of operating a $44 million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 200 people since 2007.Daniel Williford faces…
A Charlotte resident pleaded guilty in federal court this week to running an immigration scheme that parlayed hundreds of temporary work visas into…
Cheaters who manage to keep collecting unemployment once they've found work will face stiffer penalties and the strong possibility of losing their tax…