CONWAY, S.C. — Genealogy websites and a cheek swab enabled U.S. Marshals to arrest a man suspected of being the “Potomac River Rapist,” who terrorized…
Popular DNA ancestry tests don't always find what people expect. That is because of how DNA rearranges itself when egg meets sperm — and the quirks of genetic databases.
Regina Mason's great-great-great-grandfather, a man named William Grimes, was a runaway slave and the author of what is now considered to be the first fugitive slave narrative.
Genealogy has become an industry -- with sites like ancestry.com, and TV shows such as “Who Do You Think You Are?”But these trace “family lineage.” What…