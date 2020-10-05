-
The antitrust lawsuit against Google is the most significant action the federal government has taken against a technology company in two decades. Google calls the lawsuit "deeply flawed."
-
The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
-
Google is buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion, enabling the internet company to step back into the hotly contested market for smartwatches and health…
-
Duke Energy is rolling out a new program that clears the way for large customers to buy solar or wind energy from independent power producers.Enrollment…
-
Charlotte's Goodwill Industries is expanding its free technology training program, called Goodwill University, thanks to a $300,000 grant from Google. The…
-
Duke Energy and Google announced a deal Tuesday that will supply Google's Lenoir data center with power from a new solar farm under development in…
-
It’s official, tech-giant Google is bringing its high speed internet service to Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, Atlanta and Charlotte. Now, we know it’s…
-
On Tuesday, Mayor Dan Clodfelter uttered six words that might change your internet service, "Google Fiber is coming to Charlotte."Google Fiber is a high…
-
Google has announced it will hold a press conference in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.So, what’s the big deal?WFAE’s Tom Bullock is here to explain.Mark…
-
Duke Energy is in discussion with large companies, including Google and Facebook, to use renewable energy to power new electricity needs in North…