A long-planned mixed-use building on North Tryon Street uptown is scheduled to break ground this spring, with a Publix grocery store on the ground floor. …
The German supermarket chain Lidl opened its first store in Charlotte on Wednesday morning. The opening is part of a trend of more discount supermarket…
WFAEatsLast summer, I broke up with my grocery store. Our relationship had gone stale, so I started seeing someone new (you can read the story here). Now it’s…
WFAEatsFood is a telling thing. For a true venture into cultural anthropology, visit a local grocery store – preferably a mom-and-pop operation. I’ve shopped for…
Harris Teeter has finally found a buyer, and it's a big one. Kroger - the largest U.S. grocery store chain - is spending about $2.5 billion to buy the…