Most Mecklenburg County computer systems used by the public are now back online after an early December cyber-attack. County Manager Dena Diorio told…
It's taking longer than expected to restore Mecklenburg County computer systems disabled after a cyberattack last month. County officials had hoped to…
Mecklenburg County said Wednesday more than 50 of its computer systems have now been restored after a ransomware attack two weeks ago. In an update, the…
Updated 5:19 p.m.Many Mecklenburg County services remain hobbled after a cyberattack last week that scrambled data on county computer systems. County…
Updated Friday 7:37pmMecklenburg County has released the initial ransom email from hackers responsible for the ransomware attack on government…
Updated 2:34 p.m.A day after Mecklenburg County announced it would not pay ransom to hackers who locked up data on its computer systems, the hackers…
County Manager Dena Diorio says hackers from the Ukraine or Iran are likely behind this week's attack that shut down Mecklenburg County computer systems.…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said Wednesday the county won't pay computer criminals $23,000 to unlock data scrambled in a "ransomware" attack…
Many Mecklenburg County functions have come to a halt after a ransomware attack encrypted files on at least 30 county servers. The hackers have given the…