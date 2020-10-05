-
By a vote of 64 to 53, the controversial bill that would allow Cornelius, Mint Hill, Matthews and Huntersville to operate a charter school passed in the…
Former and current Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members and some local clergy gathered Tuesday to voice their opposition to House Bill 514 - and…
Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews, and Mint Hill could operate their own charter schools under a bill that received tentative approval in the state Senate…
A controversial bill that would allow Mecklenburg County towns to create their own charter schools is likely to pass thanks to a new provision in the…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has concerns about proposed legislation that would allow the towns of Mint Hill and Matthews to operate their own…
Updated at 5:55 p.m. - Another town wants in on the bill that would allow the south Mecklenburg towns of Matthews and Mint Hill to create their own…
An effort to give two Mecklenburg County towns authority to start their own charter schools could be expanding. Huntersville commissioners Monday evening…