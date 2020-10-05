-
A several-months-long investigation of a heroin ring in Concord resulted in warrants being issued for 22 people Wednesday. According to Concord police, 17…
Calls to police and emergency rooms for heroin and opioid overdoses in Rowan County have more than doubled over the past year. That’s according to…
Between 2010 and 2015, heroin deaths skyrocketed 550 percent in North Carolina, according to the chief federal law enforcement officer in Charlotte. The…
The chief federal law enforcement officer in Charlotte is warning about a startling rise in heroin use. "It's a problem that began with prescription…
A California drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday in Charlotte to more than 10 years in federal prison. Earlier this year, Alberto Gasca pleaded guilty to…
A tip from Charlotte police to Lancaster authorities led to the seizure of four pounds of heroin valued at half a million dollars.South Carolina Law…
Black tar heroin is a crude and relatively cheap form of one of the world’s most addictive drugs, and its use is on the rise in Charlotte. CMPD has said…