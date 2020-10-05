-
Smithfield Foods says it's now producing natural gas from hog waste at a plant in Bladen County, in eastern North Carolina. The $14 million project is a…
The lagoons were supposed to be gone by now.Nearly 20 years ago, North Carolina faced a reckoning. Hurricane Floyd inundated the state, flooding the open…
Smithfield Foods says it will cover most of its open hog waste lagoons over the next 10 years in North Carolina and other states to capture methane to be…
The federal judge managing a series of North Carolina lawsuits accusing the world's largest pork company of creating nuisances for rural neighbors is…
A federal jury decided Friday that the world's largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog…
Duke Energy last week began generating electricity in eastern North Carolina with natural gas from a new source: hog waste. It helps Duke meet a state…
The General Assembly has overridden the governor's veto of a bill that protects hog and poultry farmers in lawsuits over nuisance smells. The state…
Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would limit the amount of damages nearby property owners can collect if a court rules that smells from hog and…
