Gov. Pat McCrory says it's too late for the state to change its mind on using toll lanes to expand Interstate 77 north of Charlotte. McCrory said during a…
If driving down I-77 is part of your daily commute, you’ll probably agree a solution is needed for the growing congestion on the interstate. North…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping to relieve congestion on I-77 by adding two toll lanes. NCDOT officials came to the Charlotte…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to sign a contract with a private company to build and operate toll lanes on I-77 between Lake…
The votes are in on the controversial noise walls proposed for part of I-277. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s moving forward…
A formal public comment period is open through April 22 on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s plan to widen I-77 north of Charlotte by adding…
Lake Norman area commuters are hoping that toll lanes will be the answer to traffic jams on I-77 north of Charlotte, helping to pay for widening the…
The Cornelius Transportation Advisory Board on Thursday came out against proposed toll lanes for I-77 north of Charlotte and urged local leaders to push…
The state Department of Transportation’s proposal to adopt toll lanes to help finance a widening of I-77 north of Charlotte continues to draw attention…