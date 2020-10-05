-
North Carolina Republicans have elected their first black state party chair. Hasan Harnett of Harrisburg, in Cabarrus County, won Saturday’s vote in an…
-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows state and local governments to force the sale of private land for anything…
-
After more than 20 years of construction, I-485 is expected to be completed within three months. The final link is a five-mile section in northern…
-
Area leaders are one step closer to deciding whether to open an extra lane on I-485 in south Charlotte. There’s an extra lane of pavement on both sides of…
-
Interstate 485 in south Charlotte is now one lane wider in both directions. But there’s enough new pavement on the highway to open an additional lane on…
-
Those who regularly battle traffic on the southern stretch of I-485 have some good news. The interstate will grow to three lanes in each direction by the…