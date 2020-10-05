-
The online loan marketplace LendingTree plans to move its headquarters next year from Ballantyne in south Charlotte to the South End. About 500 employees…
-
Lawmakers in Raleigh have unveiled a bill which would greatly increase the money the state can use to lure companies to relocate or expand in North…
-
North Carolina’s new film grant program is just 72 days old. But already there are two bills aiming to change how much money the state can offer TV and…
-
North Carolina House lawmakers have introduced a package of tax incentives designed to lure more businesses to the state.The bill replenishes the state’s…
-
The Charlotte City Council approved a $3 million package of tax breaks for snack maker Frito-Lay to expand in the city. The maker of Fritos, Lays, and…
-
The curtain is poised to come crashing down on North Carolina’s film incentive.Wednesday, the House Finance Committee adopted a plan which would slash the…
-
For the past seven years North Carolina has been aggressively trying to lure movie and television shows to film in the state. Their bait? Tax…
-
Chiquita's merger with an Irish produce company will have a minimal impact on the number of jobs the banana giant keeps in Charlotte. The company…
-
Usually it’s industries and companies that state politicians want to lure to North Carolina, but Lt. Governor Dan Forest is trying to lure conservative…
-
Lincoln County’s economy is improving. Unemployment is down and incomes are up. But, that prosperity also means less state money can go toward luring new…