international champions cup

-
The campaign to bring a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte is winning support from the city's business community. Ally Financial on Friday announced an…
-
A crowd of more than 55,000 soccer fans was at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch Germany's Borussia Dortmund beat England's Liverpool in…
-
International soccer fans will fill Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium Sunday as England's Liverpool faces off against Germany's Borussia Dortmund.The…
-
Two of Europe's top professional soccer clubs will face off in Charlotte this summer as part of an international soccer tournament. England's Liverpool…