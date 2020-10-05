-
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the CMPD shooting death of Keith Scott.In the last year, the protests the shooting inspired have been the…
-
Updated at 5:56 p.m.Charlotte City Attorney Bob Hagemann says he never advised the mayor or city council to halt the practice of praying before council…
-
The final debate before any election is always the most contentious, the most pointed, some would say the most fun.Wednesday night's Charlotte mayoral…
-
Six of the eight candidates for mayor of Charlotte debated each other Tuesday at an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters and PBS Charlotte. It…
-
Mayor Jennifer Roberts is leading both her Democratic and Republican rivals in fundraising efforts and campaign spending. According to finance reports…
-
The plan had been for three Democrats and a Republican to show up to Tuesday night's forum, but that's not what happened.First, Republican City Councilman…
-
South Carolina voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a replacement for former Congressman Mick Mulvaney, who now leads the White House Budget…
-
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts on Saturday held her first town hall since taking office in Dec. 2015, promoting a wide range of city initiatives…
-
Charlotte mayoral candidate Vi Lyles has won the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg in her run for mayor. Lyles is a…
-
At a debate in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, the city's three Democratic mayoral candidates faced an audition of sorts - for an endorsement by the…