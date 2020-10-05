-
Managed health care giant Centene Corp. says it will build a $1 billion East Coast headquarters and technology hub in northeast Charlotte. The company…
-
Georgia-based Chime Solutions says it will add 250 jobs at its Charlotte operations — jobs that officials say will give employees a shot at improving…
-
Lowe's has picked a site in Charlotte's South End for a new $153 million global technology center that eventually is expected to have up to 2,000…
-
Nearly 400 workers at Ethan Allen plants in North Carolina and New Jersey will lose their jobs.
-
A company that makes home soft drink machines is taking over the long-vacant Michael Waltrip Racing shop off Exit 28 in Cornelius. Lake Norman business…
-
Financial services company MassMutual is moving about 300 corporate office jobs from south Charlotte to Massachusetts as part of a big restructuring…
-
Amazon has given local business recruiters a bit of feedback on why Charlotte didn't make the list of 20 finalists for the company's planned $5 billion…
-
Stanley Black & Decker says it will build a $31 million power tool manufacturing plant near Fort Mill, S.C., south of Charlotte. The plant will make…
-
Charlotte Works is taking a different approach in its efforts to improve economic mobility for the city’s poor by focusing on neighborhoods. The…
-
An industrial battery company that took over the former Philip Morris plant in Concord three years ago is going out of business. Nearly 300 people are…