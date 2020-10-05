Kannapolis baseball stadium

-
What's got a baseball for a face, an epic mustache and no name? The mascot of the newly renamed Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.The franchise wants fans of the…
The minor league baseball team in Kannapolis has a new name — the Cannon Ballers. The team formerly known as the Intimidators unveiled a new name, logo,…
The city of Kannapolis northeast of Charlotte has seen wrenching change in recent decades. More than 4,000 jobs disappeared when the last textile mill…
Kannapolis is moving forward with a plan to bring minor league baseball – and economic redevelopment – to its downtown. The Kannapolis City Council…