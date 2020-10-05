-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney will retire on July 1 — about two months ahead of schedule.City officials made the announcement Monday…
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney were on WFAE’s Charlotte Talks on Tuesday to discuss systemic…
A proposal by at-large Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston to prohibit Charlotte police from buying more tear gas faces a tough road to passage…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has revised its neglect of duty policy to spell out an obligation for officers to intervene if they see an act…
Much of Charlotte’s recent violent crime has involved young people who acquired guns because they felt unsafe, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said today he won’t retire on Jan. 1 and will continue as chief at least through the Republican National…
For the last two months, the city of Charlotte has tried to get State Treasurer Dale Folwell to say CMPD chief Kerr Putney's retirement plan is OK.But…
It’s been a violent year in Charlotte. There have been 98 homicides, the most since 1993. At this time last year, there were 51 homicides. CMPD Chief…
North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell says he has "absolutely not" changed his opinion that CMPD Chief Kerr Putney can't return to work two months after…
The city of Charlotte says an outside counsel’s review of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney’s retirement plans supports its contention that it does not violate state…