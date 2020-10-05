labor unions

-
Local construction workers and labor advocates were at the Charlotte City Council Monday night seeking better working conditions. They want the council to…
About two dozen Postal Service employees protested uptown today because they fear more of their work will be outsourced to Staples.The protest was in…
Boeing is reported to be in the final stages of negotiating with the machinists union to build its new passenger plane in the Seattle area, rather than…
Charlotte sanitation workers held the first of four rallies last night timed to pressure city leaders into giving their labor union more recognition. They…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090330a.mp3North Carolina has the lowest union rate in the nation, with just 3.5 percent of workers in a union. Now a measure in…