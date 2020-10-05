Las Vegas Shooting

-
Survivors of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas are still experiencing lasting effects. "All these people that think that you can just move on — you don't," one survivor says.
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parents of a young woman killed in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre said Wednesday they blame gun manufacturers for their daughter's…
-
Defendants in the suits include MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, and Live Nation, the organizer of the country music festival at which 58 people were killed last month.
-
The U.S. should, based on its wealth and other factors, have one of the world's lowest rates of gun deaths. The data show a different picture.
-
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was involved in nearly a dozen deals over the past three decades, starting small with apartments, then working up to multi-million dollar properties.
-
The weekend before his brutal attack, Stephen Paddock rented a room above a different Las Vegas music festival. And a man with the same name booked a Chicago hotel room during Lollapalooza.
-
The devices that allow guns to be fired like automatic weapons were possessed by the mass shooter in Las Vegas. Democrats have introduced two bills this week to make them illegal.
-
The Clark County sheriff said more than 100 investigators were combing through evidence collected in Stephen Paddock's home and hotel room.
-
Police say the Las Vegas shooter had many bump stock devices. They're legal and widely available and enable semi-automatic weapons to fire similar to fully automatic weapons.
-
LAS VEGAS — Solemn in the face of tragedy, President Donald Trump visited hospital bedsides and a vital police base in stricken Las Vegas, offering…