'Disturbed And Dangerous': Investigators Probe Secretive Life Of Las Vegas Shooter

The Clark County sheriff said more than 100 investigators were combing through evidence collected in Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s home and hotel room. But the sheriff said Paddock had lived a secret life, and warned that much of it may never be fully understood.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with KQED’s John Sepulvado ( @JohnLGC) about the latest from the investigation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.