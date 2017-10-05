© 2020 WFAE
'Disturbed And Dangerous': Investigators Probe Secretive Life Of Las Vegas Shooter

Published October 5, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT
A man on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 4, 2017, films on his phone the two broken windows in the Mandalay Bay hotel from which killer Stephen Paddock let loose the worst mass shooting in modern American history on Oct. 1, 2017 at a country music festival across the street in Las Vegas. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
The Clark County sheriff said more than 100 investigators were combing through evidence collected in Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s home and hotel room. But the sheriff said Paddock had lived a secret life, and warned that much of it may never be fully understood.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with KQED’s John Sepulvado ( @JohnLGC) about the latest from the investigation.

