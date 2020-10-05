-
Hot tub water that sprayed into the air likely caused an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that killed four people in North Carolina last year, state…
-
A new lawsuit alleges that hot tub displays and a poorly maintained water system were the source of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the…
-
A new case of Legionnaires' disease has been reported by a person who visited the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center -- the site of the Mountain…
-
A second person has died from Legionnaires' disease in an outbreak that originated at a hot tub display at the Mountain State Fair, the North Carolina…
-
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that hot tub displays at the Mountain State Fair in Western North Carolina are…
-
"This is the largest outbreak that we have documented" of the disease, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says.
-
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials say hot tub displays inside a building at a fair are likely to blame for an outbreak of Legionnaires’…
-
FLETCHER, N.C. — Confirmed cases in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in western North Carolina have grown to over 50, but health officials still aren't…