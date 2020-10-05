Making The Grade

-
North Carolina will release its A-to-F school letter grades Wednesday – and they’ll be calculated the same way they were last year. That’s despite…
-
It's been a stressful time for a lot of North Carolina students this week as they finished taking their end-of-year tests. It's also stressful for…
-
The new equity policy for CMS aims to close opportunity and achievement gaps among schools. It get two years to agree on a policy. Now the difficult work begins.
-
Growth scores account for only 20 percent of a school's grade, yet many education experts say they're the best way to evaluate schools and the quality of teachers.
-
There's uncertainty hanging over every public school in North Carolina. School letter grades are up in the air as lawmakers in Raleigh grapple with a grading system