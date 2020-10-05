-
The crucial task of monitoring reading skills in K-3 students will fall to local school districts next year, state Superintendent Mark Johnson announced…
Right after a scathing audit report went public, North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction is seeking a new chief financial officer. The state…
State Auditor Beth Wood says North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction will have to repay $18 million in federal money intended for students with…
North Carolina state Superintendent Mark Johnson launched a task force Thursday to figure out how to reopen schools in the fall. He told the state Board…
Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting brought more than $30 million worth of good news for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools – and accusations from the…
When North Carolina voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday, they will be faced with making a preliminary selection on who should be the next...
A Wake County judge sided with state Superintendent Mark Johnson Monday in a legal battle over how to test North Carolina’s youngest readers.The Superior…
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since…
A state hearing officer ruled Monday that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction violated the law and jeopardized the integrity of the state…
RALEIGH — North Carolina's state schools superintendent has decided he'll run for lieutenant governor next year, instead of seeking reelection.Republican…