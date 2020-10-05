Mecklenburg County DSS

-
The partial federal government shutdown is having an impact on Mecklenburg County residents who use Food and Nutrition Services commonly known as food…
For the second time in two months, a U.S. Attorney on Thursday charged a Mecklenburg County social worker with taking at least $10,000 in Medicaid…
County Manager Harry Jones has upheld the firing of Mary Wilson, who oversaw Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services. That comes after an…
Evidence continues to surface of troubling failures in Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services. 11 children whose families were under DSS…
The director of Mecklenburg County's Department of Social Services has been fired. In a news release County Manager Harry Jones Mary Wilson was…
Mecklenburg County Social Services Director Mary Wilson apologized today for how she proceeded to hire the wife of Charlotte City Councilman and mayoral…