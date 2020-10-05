-
North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are urging federal officials to reject the state's Medicaid overhaul. The state's Republican…
-
Leaders on health policy in the North Carolina House are pushing their version of a bill to overhaul the state's most expensive health care program:…
-
The North Carolina Senate tentatively passed an overhaul of the state's Medicaid program Thursday afternoon. It includes major differences from what…
-
North Carolina's Senate, House and governor are getting closer to an agreement on overhauling the state's Medicaid program. Senate leaders announced a new…
-
North Carolina is poised to overhaul how it pays for doctor's visits and other physical health services under Medicaid. Governor Pat McCrory, state House…
-
Republicans in the North Carolina Senate have rejected Governor Pat McCrory's proposed Medicaid overhaul. Senate leaders proposed their own overhaul in…
-
Lawmakers are back in Raleigh today for the start of the General Assembly’s short session. And they’re not letting the short time frame keep them from…
-
The McCrory administration wants doctors and hospitals to play a much larger role in managing the state's Medicaid program. The administration submitted…
-
Governor Pat McCrory's administration will make its new approach to overhauling the state's most expensive health care program official Monday. State…
-
Governor Pat McCrory's administration is changing course on its plan to overhaul North Carolina's most expensive health care program. Medicaid serves…