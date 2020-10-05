-
A new planning effort involving Mecklenburg and 11 surrounding counties envisions a network of trains and buses that one day could link Charlotte with…
The board that oversees Charlotte Area Transit System has given formal approval to a revised 2030 System Plan, including a rail line to the airport. The…
Charlotte TalksTransportation is a big issue in Charlotte - so is funding it. Officials are exploring financing options for the really big, really expensive 2030 Transit…
Wednesday night the Metropolitan Transit Commission is scheduled to approve a compromise to its new policy allowing alcohol ads on Charlotte buses. The…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Metropolitan Transit Commission will consider a request to reverse its decision allowing alcohol ads on the sides of buses and…