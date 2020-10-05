missing persons

-
Updated Monday, Nov. 19, 2019The family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, the North Carolina teacher who was killed in Mexico, says his body has been…
-
Mexican authorities say a drug trafficker known as "El Chueco," or the crook, is a suspect in the murder of a North Carolina Spanish teacher last…
-
Updated Friday, Nov. 16, 2018Authorities in Mexico say a 34-year-old North Carolina man missing in a remote area for more than two weeks died on Oct. 28…
-
It has been two weeks since Patrick Braxton-Andrew of Davidson disappeared after taking a walk in a remote village in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. On…
-
Updated 7:58 p.m.Police and residents in the Mexican state of Chihuahua are continuing their land-and-air search for a 34-year-old Davidson man who has…
-
CMPD homicide detectives have found a body in Rock Hill they believe is that of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.The discovery…
-
Two men have been charged in connection with an Uber driver's disappearance over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday. But it's still…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say their homicide unit is now investigating the disappearance of a Charlotte Uber driver. Forty-four-year-old Marlo Johnis…
-
A 71-year-old woman died in a rollover crash on Harris Boulevard Saturday, and Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the car’s driver may have a had a medical…
-
Exactly one year after Rowan County teen Erica Parsons was reported missing by her brother, her adoptive parents appeared in federal court Wednesday to…