-
Just over 200 of North Carolina's 2,500 public schools earned A's from the state this year, and about half as many received an F.The state's school…
-
A rebellion against North Carolina’s school calendar law has gotten the attention of state lawmakers. About a dozen districts have started earlier than…
-
Mooresville Graded Schools has some big shoes to fill. Its superintendent Mark Edwards announced last week he'll be leaving the district in August for a…
-
Third graders in North Carolina are on a deadline. They have just a few weeks to prove to the state their reading is up to snuff. Otherwise, they’ll be…