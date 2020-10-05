-
Students are planning to walk out of at least 10 schools in the Charlotte metro area Friday as thousands of others are doing so nationwide. They are…
-
Mooresville High School was one of many schools in the Charlotte region where students walked out as part of a nationwide demonstration to bring attention…
-
Myers Park High School will be among many schools around the nation participating in events to honor the 17 victims who died in the school shooting in…
-
Students at many schools throughout the Charlotte region plan to observe the 17-minute National School Walkout Day in a variety of ways Wednesday. The…
-
Tomorrow, students from several Charlotte-area high schools plan to participate in a national school walkout. It’s designed to commemorate the 17 people…