NC Poet Laureate

Writer and poet Jaki Shelton Green has been named North Carolina's ninth poet laureate. She's the first black woman to receive the honor. Green replaces…
The state of North Carolina installed its newest poet laureate after some controversy swirled around the position last July. Shelby Stephenson, never…
Sometimes a news story is best told in rhyme…so here goes:There once was a governor named PatWho thought in verse this state should not lackSo he picked a…
Entering, through the mediumof memoria, achieves the parableof Proust: the aromaof Italianata, opera of olfactory,blood–gnosis spinning me backover these…
There is a moment Sunday,an inexplicable instant of clarityand purpose the dying often summon,when my mother extends a hand through the mist,lifts off her…
So many times I've witnessed thisthat familiarity is not the wordto conjure my mother's taking up of the breast-shaped purple blackness, her paringknife…