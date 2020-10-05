-
North Carolina's year-end testing is likely to be put on hold for this year, as students face at least nine weeks of learning from home to avoid the…
Lawmakers received a brief update about Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Tuesday. One key point at issue - just when the state will return control of the…
A panel of federal judges has denied a request from Republican lawmakers to delay redrawing all of North Carolina's 13 congressional districts.The judges…
Tuesday morning, lawmakers will get an update on the operation of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.This briefing comes as state officials are facing a…
Democrats at the state legislature in Raleigh walked out of a committee meeting Wednesday that was looking at potential changes to judicial election…
A new proposed redistricting map would change only a small number of legislative districts, but could have major implications on North Carolina politics.…
There's a new twist in the ongoing case of North Carolina's 28 racially gerrymandered state legislative districts.A panel of federal judges has issued an…
The North Carolina Senate will be in session for a vote tonight. The House will do the same Tuesday morning. The purpose is to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s…
The fate of North Carolina's new legislative maps is now in the hands of a federal court. A ruling could come at any time.But in a new twist in this…
There were a lot of surprises in a marathon special session by the General Assembly last night.Closed-door meetings led to significant changes in election…