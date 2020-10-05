North Carolina gun laws

-
On Wednesday, a controversial gun bill is scheduled for its final vote in the North Carolina House. It passed its second reading Tuesday but only after…
Republican lawmakers in the state House are considering a controversial bill that would loosen North Carolina's gun laws. It would ban doctors from asking…
A controversial gun law took effect on October 1. It lets people with concealed permits carry their handgun into bars and restaurants that serve…
A wide variety of North Carolina laws are poised to change, including where you can carry guns, what you need to vote and which clinics can provide…