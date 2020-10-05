North Carolina prisons

-
RALEIGH — A group of North Carolina jail inmates filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a county's cash bail requirements, saying the system unfairly jails…
North Carolina prison officials will impose tougher penalties on inmates who attack employees. The changes go into effect Friday, after a deadly year for…
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — About four assaults take place in North Carolina's prisons every day, according to new data collected by officials working to address…
Five North Carolina prison workers have died at the hands of inmates this year. In October, inmates killed two prison workers outright and fatally injured…
The Department of Public Safety says two employees at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City have been killed after inmates set a fire in…
Correctional officers are expected to maintain order, but many play key roles in disorder at state prisons.“We see problems with serious corruption and…