North Tryon Vision Plan

-
Plans to redevelop two blocks of North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte are back on track after Mecklenburg County and other partners resolved differences…
-
Plans for a major redevelopment of two-blocks along North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte have fallen apart after several partners involved couldn't…
-
A long-planned mixed-use building on North Tryon Street uptown is scheduled to break ground this spring, with a Publix grocery store on the ground floor. …
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's main library uptown will be demolished in two years and replaced with a new five-story building expected to open in 2024.…
-
Five development teams have been asked to submit proposals to redevelop a two-block area along North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte. The planned…
-
Forces are at work behind the scenes on a series of projects expected to transform the 50-block North Tryon Street area in Uptown Charlotte. Developers,…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and other property owners are hunting for a company to carry out a major redevelopment on North Tryon Street, to include…
-
Property owners along two blocks of North Tryon Street are seeking a developer for a mixed-use project that would include a replacement for the current…
-
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a $700,000 contract to develop a master plan for the Discovery Place Science Museum. Jenkins-Peer…
-
The long-awaited renovation of the Carolina Theatre in uptown Charlotte is scheduled to begin in May. That's according to the Foundation for the…