-
Duke Energy says it wants to renew the licenses of its North and South Carolina nuclear plants for another 20 years. Licenses for the 11 reactors at six…
-
Shareholders of SCANA voted Tuesday to sell the South Carolina utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which has agreed to swallow billions of dollars…
-
Updated 2:03 p.m.Virginia's Dominion Energy said Wednesday it will buy embattled South Carolina electric utility SCANA for about $7.9 billion in stock.…
-
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.Associated Press ATLANTA — Georgia's utility regulators are allowing construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors, despite…
-
Federal securities regulators are investigating a scuttled nuclear reactor construction project in South Carolina, according to a release Tuesday from one…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The retiring CEO of one of two utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina argues against selling the pieces,…
-
Duke Energy announced last week it's pulling the plug on two proposed nuclear power projects. But executives say Duke isn't shutting the door on the idea…
-
For the second time in a week, Duke Energy has canceled a planned nuclear project. Duke said Tuesday it's dropping plans to build the proposed Levy…
-
Updated Aug. 26, 2017Duke Energy wants to increase electricity rates by an average of 17 percent for residential customers in western North Carolina,…
-
A decade ago, nuclear power’s future looked bright. It offered a carbon-free energy alternative amid worries about greenhouse gases and climate change.…