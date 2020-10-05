Opioid addiction

-
There are more than 2,000 lawsuits by cities and counties against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. A last-minute settlement this week…
Autopsy results indicate that a prominent Guilford County judge died from an opioid overdose.Tom Jarrell was 56 years old when he was found dead in his…
Local and state leaders launched a new campaign to teach the public about the dangers of opioid use and how and where to get help. The More Powerful North…
When a patient is brought into the emergency room for a drug overdose, there will now be someone at a few hospitals to help. Called a “peer support…
North Carolina is among six states filing lawsuits today against drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma, accusing the company of using deceptive marketing that…
Standards for how to investigate and report on overdoses vary widely across states and counties. As a result, opioid overdose deaths often go overlooked in the data reported to the federal government.
Mecklenburg County health officials say more than 525 people came to emergency rooms with opioid overdoses in the county last year. That’s about a 45…
It’s not just rehab facilities that are treating opioid addicts. These days family practitioners are taking on more of the responsibility. To do this they…