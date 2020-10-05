-
One town in Transylvania County has begun issuing identification cards to those who may not be able to obtain a government-issued state ID or driver’s…
-
Updated: 10:05 p.m.Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly have written a draft bill that describes what forms of photo ID would be…
-
North Carolina may not require voters to have a photo ID after all starting next year. That is, if you have a good reason for not having one. A bill is…
-
North Carolina voters will need to take a photo ID along with them to the polls next year. That ID must by law reasonably resemble the person. The State…
-
The Charlotte City Council found itself on federal turf Monday night as it debated immigration policy. This after a task force submitted proposals to make…
-
Anyone applying for unemployment benefits in North Carolina now faces new requirements. They include providing a valid government issued photo ID at a…