-
Hillary Clinton's running mate Virginia Senator Tim Kaine campaigned in Greensboro Wednesday. He touted Clinton's economic plans and highlighted North…
-
Hundreds of people were lined up before 9 a.m. Monday outside the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, where Republican presidential candidate and…
-
In March, North Carolina primary voters will have their pick of 27 presidential candidates. And no that’s not just the Republican field.The North Carolina…
-
View image | gettyimages.comFor Republican leaders, perhaps the biggest nightmare scenario in the presidential race is not Donald Trump winning their…
-
We had a brutal presidential election that most Americans believe ended late on the evening of November 6th. But did it really?A little known gathering…
-
In a previous post, I noted that the United States is seeing a pattern of “regionalism” when it comes to presidential elections. Since 2000, both parties…
-
With the word last week that the Romney campaign was feeling “confident enough about North Carolina … to shift staff out of the state” on the same day as…