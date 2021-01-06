-
The chamber has the power to expel or censure members for their conduct, though it's a rare occurrence. Only 24 have received such sanctions since 1780.
The FBI says it has arrested a North Carolina man for storming the U.S. Capitol during a siege by supporters of President Donald Trump.
The Senate majority leader's remarks are his strongest against the president since the Jan. 6 riot.
In an interview with the John Locke Foundation, Thom Tillis said he hasn't read the article of impeachment against President Trump, and didn't say how he will vote.
Eight alleged members of extremist groups were charged in the past week in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a South Carolina man who who authorities say was photographed storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
Amid all the chaos of the Trump presidency, he has been consistent in his fixation on emphasizing and protecting his own manhood. Rioters at the Capitol reflected that attitude on Jan. 6.
In Michigan, Sunday's protest in Lansing was deemed "eclectic, but small and dull." It wasn't alone.
Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, states are fortifying their legislative buildings and calling in the National Guard in anticipation of potentially violent protests.
Sund says U.S. Capitol Police expected some additional violence the day of the insurrection but says nothing could have prepared them for what actually happened.