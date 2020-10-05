-
Hate mail and racist remarks have long been a reality for people in public life – especially for African Americans. But instead of quietly commiserating…
A wave of police shootings in recent years has left authorities in Charlotte and across the nation searching for ways to rebuild trust. Speakers at a…
Charlotte leaders gathered Friday afternoon to mourn over police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota and Thursday night's killings of police in Dallas.…
Sometimes you can judge the legend of someone by how much they are discussed after they die. It’s been 13 years since the death of Nina Simone, who grew…
The school officer seen grabbing a South Carolina high school student in a video has been fired. Deputy Ben Fields is no longer an employee of the…
A video from a Columbia, SC, high school has gone viral, and it’s a hard one to watch. It all started Monday when a black student at Spring Valley High…
The trial of Randall Kerrick, the former CMPD Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man, begins next week. Police and local community groups…
The tragic event at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, has become a focal point for a wide variety of issues confronting not…
A City of Charlotte fire investigator is out of a job because of a Facebook post in the aftermath of the Ferguson, Missouri riots. It’s the first time a…
Charlotte TalksThursday, October 9, 2014Rick Najera calls himself "almost white,” which is his way of saying he’s Latino. As a performer, he noticed that Hispanics are…