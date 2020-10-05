-
The Catawba Indian Nation has closed its bingo hall in Rock Hill, S.C., citing a downturn in sales, particularly "historical sluggish summer sales," and…
-
Same sex couples can continue to get married in North Carolina, after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, Obergefell v. Hodges. North Carolina has a ban…
-
Magistrates in North Carolina can now refuse to perform same-sex marriages on religious grounds. This after the House voted Thursday to override Governor…
-
North Carolina magistrates can now opt out of performing same-sex marriages on religious grounds.When Governor Pat McCrory vetoed this bill 13 days ago he…
-
With the pending U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage expected, and the issue of whether North Carolina magistrate’s should be allowed a…
-
Wednesday night was a busy night in Raleigh. First, House lawmakers voted 79-36 to override the governor’s veto of a bill that will allow employers to sue…
-
Hours after the North Carolina House of Representatives passed the legislation, Governor Pat McCrory announced he will veto a bill that would allow…
-
Elected leaders from across the Carolinas have weighed in on the same-sex marriage cases the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over Tuesday. The…
-
In an hour-long interview with WFAE’s Charlotte Talks Monday, Governor Pat McCrory lashed out at Republican lawmakers in Raleigh for what he sees as bad…
-
North Carolina's legislative leaders will try to bypass a federal appeals court and take the case over the state's same-sex marriage ban straight to the…