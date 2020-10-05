-
It will be Duke vs. Wisconsin in college basketball’s Division I championship game Monday night in Indianapolis. Duke beat Michigan State, 81 to 61, in…
Union County and its school board have tentatively agreed on a budget this year. That may not seem like a big deal, but last year a budget dispute…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board approved plans Tuesday night to partner with a non-profit to run a pre-k- 8 school on the city’s west side. It’s…
Parents, teachers, and students may be in for a rude awakening next month when they get the scores of standardized tests taken at the end of last year. …
Union County Schools and Union County are having their day in court due to a budget dispute. It’s actually been much more than a day. To be exact, the…
Schools often try to get parents more involved in their children’s education. Mothers tend to be the ones who heed the call. For whatever reason, you…
North Carolina school districts are using a new software called PowerSchool to do everything from scheduling classes to tracking students' grades. But…
Students at nine schools in west Charlotte got special escorts to their classrooms today. Fathers, grandfathers and uncles dropped children off at school…
Charlotte TalksAs technology becomes fully integrated in classrooms, students aren’t the only ones learning. Teachers must operate computers, a variety of applications…
Relations between school districts and counties can get tense during budget season. But it’s way beyond that in Union County. The school board has…