She Says News

-
North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety is now reimbursing hospitals for rape kits as required. That’s the conclusion of an inquiry by the Justice…
-
The North Carolina sexual assault tracking system launches Monday. It allows victims of sexual assaults who get a forensic exam to track where their…
-
WFAE’s She Says podcast found that all sexual assault survivors don’t have equal access to evidence kits. A little more than half of the 121 hospitals…
-
Public ConversationsThe final episode of WFAE's podcast She Says is out this week, wrapping up — for now — the story of a woman seeking justice after a sexual assault three…
-
For more than a year, WFAE’s Sarah Delia has been speaking to a woman we’re calling Linda. Linda was sexually assaulted in Charlotte over three years ago…
-
WFAE’s investigative podcast, She Says, is following the story of Linda – a sexual assault survivor from Mecklenburg County. One of the major decisions…
-
WFAE's Sarah Delia and Marshall Terry discuss She Says, an investigative podcast that follows the journey of a sexual assault survivor learning to…
-
She Says listeners left WFAE voicemails about why they did or did not report a sexual assault to police, and if they felt that authorities believed their…
-
She Says listeners left WFAE voicemails about why they did or did not have a sexual assault exam conducted after they were assaulted. -R9G6ZyLUsHere's the…
-
It’s now up to the North Carolina Senate to give final approval to legislation that would establish a tracking system of sexual assault evidence…