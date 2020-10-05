-
Although the worst of the winter storm has passed through the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is reminding residents to prepare for more severe…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are all back Wednesday after 35 campuses were closed Tuesday due to the storm. There was a scramble in the northern part of…
-
Updated: 4:10 p.m. Tuesday Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools will open on a normal schedule for all students and staff Wednesday. The district thanked…
-
State police have responded to more than 2,300 crashes statewide in the past two days, after a winter storm dumped snow across most of the state. In a…
-
The Charlotte ObserverThe first measurable March snowfall in eight years left about 2 inches of snow in the Charlotte area before tapering off around…
-
Charlotteobserver.comA winter storm with a split personality dumped several inches of snow across parts of North Carolina overnight but left snow-lovers…
-
Crews are treating roads with salt brine and attaching snowplows to trucks ahead of what could be the region's first snowstorm of 2017. As of Thursday…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for two men they say are responsible for fatally shooting a teenager as he sat in the backseat of a car with…
-
Updated 10 a.m. SaturdayCharlotte Mecklenburg Libraries will be closed today.Updated 9:30 a.m. Saturday 1/23The winter storm brought more sleet, freezing…
-
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are now calling for 8 to 10 inches of snow in the Charlotte area, and 10 to 14 inches from Monroe…