In our latest Social Distancing, where we talk to our listeners about the challenges and changes you're facing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, WFAE’s Sarah Delia speaks to one half of a Charlotte couple who are Halloween fanatics — still trying to celebrate this year even though they’ll have to scale back because of the pandemic.
In the latest installment of Social Distancing, WFAE hears from a first-time poll worker about why he decided this was the year to do it, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In the latest installment of Social Distancing, WFAE’s Sarah Delia checks in with a concerned Fort Mill, South Carolina, listener we heard from back in April, whose mother was living in a nursing home two states away.
In our latest Social Distancing segment, WFAE’s Sarah Delia speaks to a UNC Chapel Hill student from Charlotte whose college experience has been anything but typical due to the pandemic.
This past summer is one many of us are looking forward to putting in our rearview mirrors. Canceled trips, postponed weddings, separation from friends and…
Kenneth Poe Funeral and Cremation Services has been in business for about six years. But its owner, Ken Poe -- he’ll ask that you please call him Ken --…
Jackie DeLoach, the owner of Hattie’s Tap and Tavern, is still coming to work most days, but it’s not to chat with regulars. Instead of selling pints and…
Twenty-three-year-old Kali Hogan is likely the first face you’ll see when you walk into Hello, Sailor, a locally owned restaurant in Cornelius right on…
When 51-year-old Michelle Vail checked her temperature before this interview, it was sitting at 99.4 degrees. Normally, that wouldn’t be a huge deal. But…
In the latest installment of WFAE's series Social Distancing, we hear from a Charlotte restaurant owner about what it's like to open a new business during…