-
A huge swath of homes in Dilworth is being sold to a medical affiliated company. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports the homes, about two…
-
Last week the Charlotte Observer’s parent company, McClatchy, announced it will stop printing Saturday editions at all of its papers next year. The…
-
NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday approved the $66 billion merger between BB&T and SunTrust, clearing the…
-
Charlotte's reputation as a major banking center is getting a big boost. Southeastern regional banks BB&T of Winston-Salem and SunTrust of Atlanta are…