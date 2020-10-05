-
Charlotte TalksThe 2020 election could go down as the most-litigated presidential contest this country has seen.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is wrestling with a modern-day dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard's ship that went down off North Carolina's coast…
In challenging North Carolina’s congressional map, Common Cause and the League of Women Voters pinned their hopes on what North Carolina state Rep. David…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that North Carolina’s Congressional map is not an unconstitutional political gerrymander.In a 5-4 decision along…
Depending on how narrowly or broadly the court rules, it has a majority now to affect gun rights and restrictions in a dramatic way.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that opening prayers with references to Christianity during government meetings do not violate the U.S. Constitution.This…
In the 5-4 ruling in the case of Shelby County v. Holder, the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority has effectively sealed the fate of one of the…