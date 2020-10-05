Sutherland Springs Shooting

-
In 2012, Devin Patrick Kelley was being confined at Peak Behavioral Health Services. He escaped and was picked up by police officers in El Paso, Texas, according to a police report.
-
The man who police say killed 26 people in a small Texas church on Sunday had a record of domestic violence, making him sadly typical. Many suspects of mass shootings have similar histories.
-
Houses of worship are known as welcoming places, but the recent mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church is a reminder to many that they also…
-
Devin Patrick Kelley was convicted of assaulting his then-wife and fracturing his stepson's skull, according to a former Air Force chief prosecutor. A mistake by the Air Force allowed him to buy guns.
-
After a gunman shattered the calm of a Sunday morning church service, residents gathered outside the Sutherland Springs Post Office to light candles, remember those lost and pray for the survivors.
-
Authorities said they don't believe racial or religious reasons drove Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs. Here's what we know Monday — and the questions still unanswered.
-
Some fatal shootings that have happened at U.S. houses of worship since 2012:Nov. 5, 2017: Dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault…
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot says at least 26 people were killed in Sunday's shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs. The gunman is dead — the exact circumstances are under investigation.
-
Authorities say that 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley had a brief and troubled enlistment in the U.S. Air Force before being court-martialed and discharged in 2014 for assaulting his wife and child.
-
In the small community of Sutherland Springs, a gunman opened fire at a church late Sunday morning. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday night that at least 26 people have been killed.