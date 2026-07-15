third spaces

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‘Teen takeovers’: Charlotte leaders move to revise curfew as minors ask where they’re supposed to go‘Teen takeovers’ have become a nuisance in cities like Charlotte and Raleigh, with large groups of teenagers gathering in public spaces, causing disruption and sometimes engaging in destructive behavior. CMPD now recommends a 9 p.m. curfew for all minors. We look at how that curfew would be enforced, what is contributing to the gatherings, and possible solutions for providing safe spaces for minors.